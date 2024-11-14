Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.37, Zacks reports. Ensysce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 179.26% and a negative return on equity of 559.68%. The business had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million.

Ensysce Biosciences Trading Down 10.3 %

Shares of ENSC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,501,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,561,608. Ensysce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.63.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

