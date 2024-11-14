Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.37, Zacks reports. Ensysce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 179.26% and a negative return on equity of 559.68%. The business had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million.
Ensysce Biosciences Trading Down 10.3 %
Shares of ENSC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,501,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,561,608. Ensysce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.63.
About Ensysce Biosciences
