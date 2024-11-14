Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 73.26%.

Enstar Group Price Performance

ESGR opened at $323.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.87. Enstar Group has a 52 week low of $252.00 and a 52 week high of $348.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enstar Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Enstar Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Enstar Group

About Enstar Group

(Get Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.