Enstar Group Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:ESGRP)

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Enstar Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Enstar Group stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,095. Enstar Group has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

