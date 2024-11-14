Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.24, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. Energous had a negative return on equity of 242.94% and a negative net margin of 4,368.98%.

Energous Trading Down 1.1 %

Energous stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.54. 96,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,530. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.61. Energous has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation provides wireless charging system solutions in the United States. The company develops WattUp wireless power networks technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets; software controls; hardware designs; and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for Internet of Things devices.

