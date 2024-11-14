Enegra (EGX) Price Hits $200.56 (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 14th. Enegra (EGX) has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion and approximately $339,640.31 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be purchased for about $200.56 or 0.00220221 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX) was first traded on August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.46734777 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $363,198.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enegra (EGX) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enegra (EGX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

