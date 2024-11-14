Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQI. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 80.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 135.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $47.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.17.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

