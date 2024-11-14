Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 965 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Searle & CO. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 22,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 125.9% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 28,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 15,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. DZ Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.12.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE IBM opened at $210.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $195.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $149.05 and a one year high of $237.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.23%.

Insider Activity

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,928. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

