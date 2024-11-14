Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Has $899,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
BNDX stock opened at $49.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
