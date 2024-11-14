Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Has $430,000 Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,409,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total transaction of $3,434,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,263,244.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total value of $3,708,622.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,686,464. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total value of $3,434,178.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,263,244.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,927 shares of company stock worth $12,807,811. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $706.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $631.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $573.08. The company has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $422.36 and a fifty-two week high of $711.60.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PH. Argus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.07.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

