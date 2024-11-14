Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIZD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 35,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 18,062 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 705.5% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 68,141 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $16.31 on Thursday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

