Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 818 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 21,611 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 51,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 366,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 71,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 17,670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $14.74.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

