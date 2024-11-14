Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.24 and last traded at $33.95, with a volume of 5109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.47.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 1,488.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 502,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 157,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

