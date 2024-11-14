Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 948 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,402 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $394.00 target price (up previously from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.64.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI opened at $331.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $340.84 and its 200-day moving average is $340.08. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $253.95 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.