Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $18.04 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $18,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.5 %

CL stock opened at $91.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 57.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,283.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

