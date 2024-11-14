Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $14.11 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232,214 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,812,000 after buying an additional 2,450,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $600.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $517.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $448.11 and a 52 week high of $603.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $575.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $554.42.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

