Empower Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 27,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VBR stock opened at $210.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $159.17 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

