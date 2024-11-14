Empower Advisory Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Empower Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,846 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 371.8% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $201.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $160.40 and a 1-year high of $203.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.35.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

