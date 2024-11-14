Empower Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 38,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS opened at $60.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.52 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

