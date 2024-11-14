Empower Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VOO stock opened at $548.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $526.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.14. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $409.89 and a 12-month high of $551.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

