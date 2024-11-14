Empower Advisory Group LLC Acquires 372 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $620.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $450.23 and a 1 year high of $626.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $586.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $567.77. The company has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

