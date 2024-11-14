EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 232,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,300,000 after purchasing an additional 57,871 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 265,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME opened at $499.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $209.31 and a one year high of $525.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $438.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.70.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

