Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,861,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 47,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of LLY traded down $13.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $798.74. 1,327,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,107,064. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $561.65 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $888.32 and a 200-day moving average of $870.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.26 billion, a PE ratio of 86.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,008.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

