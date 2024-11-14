EHang Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 33,712 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 634% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,593 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EH shares. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of EHang in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on EHang in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EHang Stock Down 3.5 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in EHang during the first quarter worth $484,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EHang by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in EHang by 685.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in EHang by 24.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in EHang in the second quarter valued at approximately $883,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EH traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,562. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 0.99. EHang has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.04 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 84.09% and a negative net margin of 110.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EHang will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

