ECA Marcellus Trust I Announces Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:ECTM)

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of ECTM opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.60. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.60.
About ECA Marcellus Trust I
