ECA Marcellus Trust I Announces Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:ECTM)

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of ECTM opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.60. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.60.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing wells and horizontal natural gas development wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA’s interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA’s interest in the development wells.

