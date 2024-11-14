Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.13, but opened at $32.54. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $32.17, with a volume of 260,922 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DYN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 8.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average is $35.12.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.25). On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, CEO John Cox bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.04 per share, with a total value of $1,057,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,320. This represents a -100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John Cox bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.04 per share, with a total value of $1,057,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,320. This represents a -100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dirk Kersten sold 23,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $836,769.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,698.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,975 shares of company stock valued at $5,693,789. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 69.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,026,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,734 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,666,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 47.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,440,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,629 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 23,512.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,675,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 24.6% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,517,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,095,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

