DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Down 37.9% in October

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the October 15th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 82,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 26.4% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 427,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 89,314 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,213,000.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Price Performance

Shares of DBL opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

