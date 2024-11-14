DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.49 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 33.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

DoubleDown Interactive Price Performance

DoubleDown Interactive stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. 124,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,706. The company has a market capitalization of $792.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.68 and a quick ratio of 18.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $16.25 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

