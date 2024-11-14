Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Sells 32 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 66,909.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock worth $713,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,333 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth $621,179,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $663,745,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Adobe by 17.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after buying an additional 1,146,718 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in Adobe by 81.1% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $648,712,000 after buying an additional 575,675 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Argus raised shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $532.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.56. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

