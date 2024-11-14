Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,256 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 3,895,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,220,000 after purchasing an additional 505,162 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 36,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,674,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 176,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 247.5% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 69,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 49,406 shares during the last quarter.

DFAX stock opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

