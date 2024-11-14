Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Stock Price Down 9.6% – Should You Sell?

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.64. Approximately 178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.