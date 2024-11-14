Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Position Decreased by MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,223,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 351.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 48,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 37,514 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $708,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of D stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $56.83. 929,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,414,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.68%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.