Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by International Private Wealth Advisors LLC

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $56.95. 770,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,413,623. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.52.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

