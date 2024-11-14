Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Lessened by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,026 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Dollar General by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 17,402 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 5.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,835,000 after buying an additional 17,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 282,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,086,000 after acquiring an additional 43,835 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,819.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $76.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.31.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.05.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

