Diversified Portfolios Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 1,545.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Core Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF were worth $27,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCRB. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 216.1% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 21,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 131.7% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 84,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 47,946 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 299.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 30,847 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 101.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Core Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Price Performance

VCRB traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.71. 37,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,937. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.30. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.22 and a twelve month high of $79.86.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.