Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lummis Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,490,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,541,303. The stock has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.68.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.