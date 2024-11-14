Diversified Portfolios Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IWD stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,321. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.59 and its 200-day moving average is $182.01. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $153.25 and a 12 month high of $197.21. The company has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

