Diversified Portfolios Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 553,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,557,000 after purchasing an additional 51,017 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 36,650,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,074,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,038,000 after purchasing an additional 32,594 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IEMG stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,645,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,763,260. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.33 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

