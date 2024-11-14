Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 147.10 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 153.90 ($1.98), with a volume of 57766707 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.60 ($2.07).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.09) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 217.25 ($2.80).

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 177.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 187.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 667.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 2,608.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Carol Hagh acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($25,093.30). In the last three months, insiders bought 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,147. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

