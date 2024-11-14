Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Short Interest Update

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Dino Polska Trading Down 2.7 %

Dino Polska stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.82. 2,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,168. Dino Polska has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.16.

Dino Polska Company Profile

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino brand name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children’s food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, seasonal products, and small household appliance products.

