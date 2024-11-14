Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Purchased by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $24,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triune Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,604,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,331,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,674,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,372,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,585,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,848,000 after buying an additional 907,930 shares during the last quarter.

DFAX traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,976. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.97.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

