Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Short Interest Update

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 82.3% from the October 15th total of 680,300 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digital Brands Group stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.47% of Digital Brands Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBGI traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 127,268,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,454. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Digital Brands Group has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $12.80.

Digital Brands Group ( NASDAQ:DBGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digital Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 327.13% and a negative net margin of 102.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter.

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

