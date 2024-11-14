Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Oppenheimer Analyst Says

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DNTH has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W raised Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dianthus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Shares of DNTH stock opened at $26.35 on Monday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $779.88 million, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.84.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 1,250.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNTH. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 112,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $112,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

