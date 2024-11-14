Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

FANG has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.64.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $182.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.76. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $145.70 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 67.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 99.2% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

