Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1,034.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 799,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,443,000 after buying an additional 729,166 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 416.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 521,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,939,000 after acquiring an additional 420,778 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Diageo by 52.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 853,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,800,000 after purchasing an additional 293,017 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 30.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,623,000 after purchasing an additional 284,046 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Diageo by 12,174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 246,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,045,000 after purchasing an additional 244,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo stock opened at $119.20 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $117.84 and a 1 year high of $154.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

