DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.06), reports. DATA Communications Management had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of C$108.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$120.38 million.

DATA Communications Management Trading Down 31.7 %

TSE:DCM opened at C$1.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 3.42. DATA Communications Management has a 1 year low of C$1.81 and a 1 year high of C$3.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 596.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Get DATA Communications Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DATA Communications Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday.

About DATA Communications Management

(Get Free Report)

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers DCMFlex for workflow management; digital asset management software; PRSNL, an end-to-end solution for creating personalized videos; OptiChanl helps you automate complex location-based brick and mortar advertising, including retail marketing and visual merchandising; MKTGFLO supports end-to-end creation, planning and execution of multichannel marketing; digital signage; and print and communication management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DATA Communications Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATA Communications Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.