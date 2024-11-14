Darc Rasmussen Sells 100,000 Shares of Objective Co. Limited (ASX:OCL) Stock

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2024

Objective Co. Limited (ASX:OCLGet Free Report) insider Darc Rasmussen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$17.22 ($11.33), for a total transaction of A$1,722,000.00 ($1,132,894.74).

Objective Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57.

Objective Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Objective’s previous Final dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, September 8th. Objective’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

About Objective

(Get Free Report)

Objective Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, supplies information technology software and services in Australia and internationally. It offers Objective 3Sixty to discover, organize, and manage enterprise information; Objective Nexus, a SaaS based solution providing records compliance, enterprise scale information management, and process automation; Objective Inform, which provides document management, records management, office 365, SharePoint governance, reporting insights, and drawings management solutions; Objective Keyplan, an end-to-end solution for the planning policy process; Objective ECM, an information management and process automation solution; Objective Connect, a secure external file sharing application; Objective Redact, a redaction software for security conscious organizations; and Objective GOV365.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Objective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Objective and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.