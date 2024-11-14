Darc Rasmussen Sells 100,000 Shares of Objective Co. Limited (ASX:OCL) Stock

Objective Co. Limited (ASX:OCL – Get Free Report) insider Darc Rasmussen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$17.22 ($11.33), for a total transaction of A$1,722,000.00 ($1,132,894.74).

Objective Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57.

Objective Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Objective’s previous Final dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, September 8th. Objective’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

About Objective

Objective Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, supplies information technology software and services in Australia and internationally. It offers Objective 3Sixty to discover, organize, and manage enterprise information; Objective Nexus, a SaaS based solution providing records compliance, enterprise scale information management, and process automation; Objective Inform, which provides document management, records management, office 365, SharePoint governance, reporting insights, and drawings management solutions; Objective Keyplan, an end-to-end solution for the planning policy process; Objective ECM, an information management and process automation solution; Objective Connect, a secure external file sharing application; Objective Redact, a redaction software for security conscious organizations; and Objective GOV365.

