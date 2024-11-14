Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 14,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 23,453 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $10.49.
A number of research firms have recently commented on DNMR. TD Cowen cut Danimer Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Danimer Scientific from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,070,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 49,913 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 75,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30,398 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 10,424,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.
