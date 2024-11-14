D Orazio & Associates Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter worth about $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 102.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of COKE stock opened at $1,230.73 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $681.98 and a 1-year high of $1,376.84. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,263.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,151.05.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is 17.40%.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
