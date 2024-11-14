CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at JMP Securities

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at JMP Securities from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CYBR. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.19.

Shares of CYBR opened at $291.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of -911.28 and a beta of 1.13. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $183.28 and a 12-month high of $318.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 25.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

