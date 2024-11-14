CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $335.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $291.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -911.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.24. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $183.28 and a 52 week high of $318.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 5.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

