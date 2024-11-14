CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $335.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.88% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.38.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 5.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CyberArk Software
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Top 3 R&D-Driven Stocks Showing Strong Profit and Momentum
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Shopify Stock Rally Continues: Why the Growth Story Isn’t Over
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Tariff Troubles: 3 Stocks Planning Higher Prices
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.